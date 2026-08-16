On Data and Democracy

On Data and Democracy

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Donna Birdwell's avatar
Donna Birdwell
4d

Thank you for documenting what we've all been experiencing. It's condescending, exploitative, and does NOT build the kind of political solidarity we need in these fraught times.

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Steve Schear's avatar
Steve Schear
4d

This is a terrific article. Democratic Party leaders need to step up to stop the extraordinary damage done to the party by the fundraising tactics Adam describes. In addition to the problem with Spam,,gross inefficiency, and taking advantage of seniors, there is a complete lack of accountability. PACs are only required to report to the FEC who is their treasurer, who is often someone from a compliance firm that only files the FEC reports. There is no requirement of disclosure of the people who started the PAC, or who is leading the PAC and making decisions about its fundraising and spending. So there is a complete lack of accountability, despite the legal concept that all federal political spending must be reported to the FEC. Legislation to require PAC initiators and decision-makers to be disclosed should be a Democratic Party priority. In addition, the DNC and candidates should adopt a strong fundraising Code of Conduct that vendors and consultants are required to follow as a condition of being hired. With the money that is currently being siphoned off by fundraisers and consultants, we could throw MAGA out of power for good.

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