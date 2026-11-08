On Data and Democracy

On Data and Democracy

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Lauren Gepford's avatar
Lauren Gepford
1h

I've been saying "Parties are electable, not candidates" for so long as well. We need to change the incentives to help the Party systems to strengthen, after we prevent further corruption.

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Rob Nelson's avatar
Rob Nelson
6h

Best postmortem I've read. Thanks!

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