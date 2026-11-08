Tuesday’s midterm results delivered a historic victory that rivals the post-Watergate wave of 1974. Corruption took center stage as the most crucial issue to voters. Democrats outmobilized Republicans for the first time in over a generation, fueling a wave that lifted Democrats up and down the ballot to victory, many in unexpected places. The incoming class of House Democrats brings the biggest generational turnover in more than 50 years, larger even than the Watergate class, and is set to shake up the Democratic caucus. Congressional polarization will reach new highs as Republicans shift further right on a wave of retirements, losses, and the most conservative incoming class on record. Meanwhile, Democrats will enter the majority still unpopular with voters.

I’ve spent the past week deep in the results, and here are the patterns that stand out.

Corruption Takes Center Stage

More voters called government corruption crucial to their vote than any other issue, including the cost of living. This has been present in polling data for some time now. I suspect this is more surprising to politicians than to voters.

The GOP’s open culture of corruption is an enormous opening for Democrats to consolidate their majority, but the problem remains that voters largely see the Democratic Party as corrupt or don’t trust them to fix it. Democrats will enter the majority with low favorability (in the final pre-election NBC News poll, just 29 percent of voters viewed the party positively), and a clear majority of voters still indicate they don’t trust the party to handle corruption. In fact, nearly a third of voters said they trust neither party on the issue, even as those skeptical voters broke decisively for Democratic candidates. This makes tackling corruption a defining task for Democrats if they want to earn the trust of their new majority, and unlike other pressing challenges like affordability, it is completely within the party’s power to address using institutional levers they now control.

Turnout Drove Democrats to Victory

Registered Democrats have long outnumbered registered Republicans. The 2018 midterms showed what happens when Democrats turn out at the same rate as Republicans. The 2026 midterms show what happens when they turn out at a higher rate.

Democrats Are Getting Younger

Congressional Democrats are on track for their biggest generational turnover in living memory. The comparison to 1974 runs deeper than age. The “Watergate Babies” also arrived on a wave of public disgust with corruption, and within weeks of taking office, they helped break the seniority system and remove three committee chairs. Whether the 2026 class attempts anything comparable is an open question, but it arrives with nearly the same numbers and potential to change how Congress and the Democratic caucus operate.

District Composition, Not Candidates, Explains Where The Wave Was Stronger

With wins in so many unexpected places, it is tempting to look for a secret campaign formula, but the wave was fundamentally driven by the underlying partisan makeup of the districts. A massive Democratic turnout advantage meant that baseline partisan composition predicted much of the movement, sweeping challengers into office wherever the underlying numbers gave them an opening. The seats that swung the hardest were younger, less college-educated, more Hispanic, and more urban.

Progressive or Moderate, The Wave Lifted Everyone

Across the ideological spectrum, Democratic candidates outperformed side by side, showing how a national mobilization wave lifts all boats. Despite consternation among the party establishment that DSA candidates would be a drag on the party, they gained on Harris’s 2024 share by about as much as Blue Dog–endorsed candidates. In this era of highly polarized and nationalized elections, the party swims or sinks as a coalition, not as factions. The lesson for the party from this is that the inter-factional disputes between centrists and progressives are a distraction when it comes to Democrats’ electoral fortunes.

Statewide candidates swept or got swept as a group

Individual candidate and ideological effects were minimal. Across ten key states, the average gap between a state’s combined U.S. House vote and its statewide candidates was just 1.3 points, which is much smaller than the typical polling error from even the best pollsters.

Consider what happened in Texas. James Talarico was as strong a Senate candidate as we have seen in recent memory, and he was running against Ken Paxton, a notoriously corrupt politician who was impeached by his own party in a year when corruption was the top issue on the ballot. It is hard to find a worse candidate. All of Talarico’s strengths and Paxton’s glaring weaknesses together moved about 3 percent of voters.

Florida’s Senate and governor’s races were similarly informative. David Jolly, a former Republican congressman, ran for governor on the same ballot as Angie Nixon, a DSA-aligned Senate candidate, about the starkest contrast two Democrats can offer. Yet there was barely any daylight between them. Jolly finished just 0.8 points ahead of Nixon, and both landed within half a point of Florida Democrats’ combined House vote.

As research consistently shows, candidate traits and ideology do matter, but not that much, and certainly far less than the attention paid to electability suggests. As I have said elsewhere: Parties are electable, not candidates.

Polarization Increases as Republicans Shift Further Right

Congressional polarization will reach new highs in the next Congress, driven by a Republican conference moving even further to the right. General election losses wiped out many of the GOP’s (relatively) less conservative members, while Republican primaries produced an incoming freshman class positioned well to the right of the 85 members leaving office.

Meanwhile, the incoming class of Democrats is slightly less progressive than the group of retiring members. No one should take this as evidence that moderation won the election. Rather, it is a compositional effect that reflects who won primaries in the competitive and red-leaning districts that the wave swept into the majority.

Forecasting Is About Getting the Wave Right

Most forecasts start with polls and blend in fundamentals; mine leans on fundraising, donor networks, and other signals drawn from campaign finance data, with polls as just one input among many. It projected 249 Democratic House seats against the roughly 258 Democrats are on track to win. That’s a 9-seat miss, but every other major forecast missed by 16 to 26 seats. In competitive House races, its average miss on the Democratic vote share was 2.7 points, compared with 3.1 points for the next best model.

Every forecaster underestimated the wave, and getting the wave right is increasingly what forecasting comes down to. The DIME SML model’s broader set of data signals captured that wave better than the polls did. (A version of the model that left out district- and state-level polls predicted 261 seats, within three of the likely result.) That makes this a promising approach for improving on poll-based forecasts. The model and data are available on GitHub.

Takeaway

Democrats won this majority as a party. They’ll keep it or lose it the same way. And if voters are to be believed, whether they keep it depends powerfully on how they address corruption.