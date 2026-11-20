Every year since 2009, Congress has voted to deny itself a raise. Adjusted for inflation, members now earn more than 40 percent less than the Congress that passed Medicare. Members are paid the same salary whether the country thrives or deteriorates, a problem corporate America solved decades ago, arguably too well.

In 1990, the economists Michael Jensen and Kevin Murphy studied the relationship between what CEOs earned and what they produced for shareholders, and they could barely find one. Companies, they concluded, were paying their leaders like bureaucrats and getting bureaucrats in return. CEOs’ incentives were misaligned with shareholders. Pay executives in stock, they argued, and their financial incentives would be one and the same.

Trying to rein in executive pay in 1993, Congress capped the tax deduction for salaries at $1 million but exempted performance-based pay, and boards poured stock options through the gap. Within a decade, real pay for S&P 500 CEOs had roughly tripled. Christopher Cox, then chairman of the SEC, later said the law deserved “pride of place in the Museum of Unintended Consequences.”

If the goal was to have CEOs deliver for shareholders, performance-based pay has been a resounding success. In 2024 alone, S&P 500 companies paid shareholders $1.6 trillion, most of it through stock buybacks, which raise the share price and with it the value of executives’ stock awards. Workers, on the other hand, were not factored into performance-based compensation, and it showed. Between 1978 and 2023, CEO pay grew 1,322 percent versus 18 percent for workers, according to the Economic Policy Institute. Executives paid in stock can lift the price by cutting payroll, through layoffs or by moving production overseas.

Pay structure also matters in Congress. The congressional salary has been fixed at $174,000 a year since 2009, but many members own stocks, funds, rental property, and private businesses. Forgoing salary increases might seem public-minded, but doing so has shifted financial incentives towards investments. This, in turn, has aligned lawmakers’ personal financial incentives more with financial markets, something they share with CEOs.

The question of whether congress members depend more on their investments than their salaries can be answered with data. I analyzed members’ annual financial disclosures to estimate how much their household investments gained in 2025. Most members gained more from their investments than their salary. In the Senate the typical gain was more than twice the salary. Members' personal finances do better when markets do well, whether or not the country does.

Efforts to ban congressional stock trading keep failing. The argument against a ban is pitched as a hardship story. Washington is expensive, and most members keep two homes. Speaker Mike Johnson, who nominally supported a ban, sympathized with the other side’s case by saying members need the market to “take care of their family.”

If they need higher pay, they should get it from the public instead of the market. Ban individual stock trading, and replace it with pay tied to a report card on how ordinary Americans are doing. Every member would get the same paycheck, giving a minority backbencher as much riding on a bill that cuts child poverty as the Speaker. A Congress that improves the country should earn far more than a Congress that merely trades well.

A corporate board that sets up performance pay has to answer three questions: what to measure, what counts as doing well, and when to pay. Shareholders care about one number, the stock price. The public cares about many, and the measures should be ones ordinary Americans feel directly, including whether their paychecks grow, whether they can see a doctor, whether they will be able to afford to retire. Pay should depend on numbers like these.

The expanded child tax credit cut child poverty nearly in half in 2021. After Congress let it expire, child poverty more than doubled in 2022. Yet this had no bearing on congressional pay one way or the other. How the markets were faring was much more important to their personal finances. The goal behind performance-based pay is to make failing the public as costly as failing the markets.

If performance-based pay for Congress strikes you as too pie-in-the-sky, it’s neither a new idea nor an untried one. Singapore has paid its cabinet this way since 2012. Every minister receives the same National Bonus, which rises or falls with income growth for the median citizen and for the bottom fifth, unemployment, and GDP growth. If the country misses its targets, the bonus drops to zero.

The version I would start from pairs a base salary with a bonus. The base salary would start at today’s $174,000 and would be pegged to median household income. The bonus would be set based on performance across a set of measurable outcomes.

Earlier this year, I wrote about how much the US would gain by catching up to the average of its peer democracies. The graphic below updates that comparison and turns it into a scorecard. Across these outcomes, the US is a consistent outlier, and in the wrong direction. Just getting back to the middle of the pack would change daily life for millions of Americans. Given that most, and in some cases all, other wealthy democracies have managed these goals, making progress on these dimensions should be doable and wouldn’t require reinventing the policy-making wheel. This makes for a reasonable set of benchmarks to judge Congress against.

In my view, the bonus should rest on a broad scorecard like this one. A simpler formula like the one used in Singapore has its advantages. But tying pay to a handful of related metrics gives Congress a reason to chase those numbers at the expense of everything else. Using the peer average as the benchmark also builds in a moving standard. If the US lags behind on a measure while other democracies make progress, the gap would widen and the payout would shrink. Likewise, when a global shock hits every country, as the post-Covid inflation surge did, Congress would be rewarded for better managing the crisis than their peers. I would also want the deficit on there, again compared to peer countries, so lawmakers can’t just borrow heavily to juice the numbers and stick a future Congress with the tab.

There are plenty of ways to turn a scorecard like this into a performance-based pay structure depending on how you weight the measures or cap the payout. Hashing out the exact formula is secondary to aligning the financial incentives of lawmakers with the public interest. However, many laws take years to show up in the data, and a law passed late in a term may not move any of the numbers until after many members have left office. One way to handle this is to let the bonus vest, the way many CEO stock grants do. Members would receive part of the bonus when the term ends and the rest in installments over the next four years, each based on the latest numbers.

The obvious objection to performance-based pay is that politicians will game the numbers. After the accounting scandals of the early 2000s, Jensen warned that an overvalued stock acted like “managerial heroin.” It pushed executives to defend the price by any means, including fraud. The temptation for politicians to put their thumb on official statistics is apparent even without pay being tied to them. When it comes to Congress, there are several means of guarding against this. First, the measures should be entrusted to independent agencies. Second, the processes collecting data and constructing the measures should be fully transparent. It is also worth noting that Congress has repeatedly declined to give itself a pay raise out of fear of bad optics. It seems unlikely that, as a body, it would risk pressuring statisticians to “cook the books” on their behalf.

Another objection is that every member gets the same bonus, regardless of whether they supported or opposed the policies that raised living standards. This is more an objection regarding fairness than about how incentives shape outcomes. Members’ finances already run through a shared stake in the market. The above proposal adds a counterweight to that stake with one tied to the public.

Much of the debate over congressional stock trading focuses on insider trading and corruption. Those are real problems, but the larger one holds even for members who never trade on what they hear in closed briefings. Financial incentives have a pull of their own, whether or not a politician is corrupt. Corporate boards tied executive pay to shareholders and got buybacks, dividends, layoffs, and outsourcing. Congress never chose an incentive for itself, and its members’ fortunes ended up tied to personal investment portfolios. Pay shapes what people chase, so the fix is to change what Congress is paid for. After seventeen years of voting down its own raise, Congress would finally have a way to earn one, by improving the lives of the Americans it was elected to serve.