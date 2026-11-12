On Data and Democracy

On Data and Democracy

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Steve Roth's avatar
Steve Roth
4h

> 90 percent of voters in exit polls said that corruption was a major or crucial factor in their vote, *more than any other issue*

This is eye-popping and everyone should know it and making that statement without a link to the source is incredibly annoying.

Thanks for all you do…

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Kindred Winecoff's avatar
Kindred Winecoff
5h

Great work on this guys, these are exactly the kinds of proposals we need to have on the table.

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