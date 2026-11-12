The 2026 midterm election delivered a landslide to rival the post-Watergate wave of 1974. Democrats outmobilized Republicans for the first time in a generation, took the House and the Senate, and won in places few expected.

Corruption was a defining issue of this election. A staggering 90 percent of voters in exit polls said that corruption was a major or crucial factor in their vote, more than any other issue. That matches what voters told pollsters in the run-up to the election, when corruption consistently ranked at or near the top of their concerns.

The Trump administration has made corruption into a governing philosophy. Cabinet positions go to mega-donors. The president accepts gifts worth hundreds of millions from foreign governments while his family launches cryptocurrency schemes. As Harvard’s Steven Levitsky put it, “I have never seen such open corruption in any modern government anywhere.”

Republicans’ culture of open corruption is an enormous opening for Democrats to consolidate their majority. At the same time, fighting corruption helps with the other defining issue of this election, affordability. Voters already see the two as connected. When polled on whether corruption in government is raising costs, 81 percent of voters said yes.

In April, a campaign built on that link toppled a stronger government than Trump’s. Hungarian voters removed Viktor Orbán after sixteen years in power, despite an electoral system he had rewritten in his party’s favor. Péter Magyar told voters they were paying for the regime’s corruption through stagnant wages, rising prices, failing hospitals, and billions in frozen European Union funds. Hungary’s story is a common one. Dozens of authoritarian governments have fallen to anti-corruption movements after voters came to blame corruption for falling living standards.

The challenge moving forward is that voters agreed corruption was the problem without agreeing that Democrats were the solution. In NBC News's final poll before the election, 29 percent of voters viewed the Democratic Party positively. Asked in the exit poll which party is better able to handle government corruption, 37 percent named the Democrats, 30 percent the Republicans, and 32 percent said neither. The voters who said neither broke 56 to 40 for Democrats. Roughly a third of the people who voted Democratic on November 3 said neither party was better able to handle the issue voters ranked first. Many of the members who won Republican-leaning districts will need those voters again in 2028.

The party has given voters reasons to doubt its seriousness on fighting corruption. Democratic members still trade individual stocks and take corporate PAC checks. Party leaders court ultra-wealthy donors and appear as featured guests at Super PAC fundraisers. Former members still become lobbyists.

Democrats campaign on universal health care, getting money out of politics, regulating monopolies and big tech, and workers’ rights, and each of those goals runs against moneyed interests that, in part, funds the party. A party that depends on those industries has every reason to move slowly against them.

The party’s grassroots fundraising operations, which have adopted spam tactics, have become a frequent lament of its supporters, giving the impression that the party cares only about their money. These spam fundraising operations have become exploitative, adopting elder financial exploitation tactics to squeeze a captive population of vulnerable seniors. Democratic PACs and campaigns charged one 79-year-old donor 45,331 times, as many as 352 times in a single day, and FEC records hold thousands of cases like it. Meanwhile, most of the money raised this way never makes it to the party. Democratic campaigns now spend four times as much per dollar raised on fundraising as they did two decades ago, and the DNC spends three times as much, which helps explain its cash problems. The money instead goes to fundraising vendors and consultants, who have collected more than $5.9 billion from Democratic candidates and committees over the past decade.

The Compact

Today we’re releasing the Clean House Compact, four binding commitments that Democratic members can adopt through House and caucus rules, thus bypassing the need to enact new legislation and the barriers that come with it. The Constitution gives each chamber the power to write its own rules, so the president cannot veto them and the courts have long declined to second-guess them.

1. Ban congressional stock trading

Members are required to sell their individual stocks, move them into broad-based index funds, or place them in a blind trust.

2. Free the party from corporate and mega-donor influence

Members must cease accepting corporate PAC money and appearing as featured guests for Super PAC events.

3. Slow the revolving door

For five years after a member or senior staffer leaves Congress, current members and their offices take no lobbying contacts from them. The same bar applies to lobbying by the immediate family of sitting members, while the member serves and for five years after.

4. Clean up the party’s fundraising and fix its finances

Fundraising vendors and media buyers move from commissions to flat fees, at standard rates the party negotiates and publishes alongside their electoral records. Manipulative fundraising is banned, including fake deadlines, phantom matches, unsolicited messages, and repeated charges to the same donor.

Members who comply get priority for committee assignments, floor consideration, and party support. The rules apply in primaries as well as general elections. Members who do not comply lose access to top committees, chairmanships, DCCC funding, party-maintained donor lists, and other benefits the party provides.

The memo below has the full text of the proposal, including how each rule is adopted and enforced.

The Clean House Compact Memo 97.8KB ∙ PDF file Download An anti-corruption agenda the new House majority can adopt through House and caucus rules. Download

Why rules and not pledges

The Compact targets a collective action problem that hamper reform efforts. Collectively, the party would benefit when voters view it as less corrupt. However, a member who voluntarily adopts these restrictions bears the cost and does little to change how voters see the party. Inside the caucus, fundraising buys power and is crucial for career advancement. The DCCC assigns every member dues scaled to the value of their committee seat, and bringing in cash weighs heavily in who gets chairmanships and leadership posts. Member who voluntarily restrict their fundraising practices compete for those posts at a direct disadvantage against colleagues who do not.

That is why we are proposing rules and not a pledge. A rule binds all members, so no member falls behind for complying. Caucus and House rules exist in part to solve problems like this one.

Democrats have rewritten their rules twice after elections fought over corruption. After Watergate, 75 freshman Democrats gave reformers a caucus majority, and within weeks the caucus had moved committee assignments to its Steering and Policy Committee and removed three entrenched committee chairs. In January 2007, after a campaign against the Abramoff “culture of corruption,” the new Democratic majority in the House adopted a rules package on its first day that banned lobbyist-paid gifts and travel and barred corporate jets.

The barriers are not institutional but a matter of leadership. The power to adopt new House rules rests squarely with the new Democratic majority. There is nothing preventing the leadership from putting these new rules to a vote. The standard concerns about Republican opposition, a Senate filibuster, or a White House veto do not apply. If they do not, members do not have to wait for them. The vote for Speaker comes before the vote on the rules, and it is when members have the most leverage. In January 2023, twenty Republicans withheld their votes from Kevin McCarthy over four days and fifteen ballots and won changes to the House rules. In 2018, nine Democrats made their votes for Nancy Pelosi conditional on rules changes and won some of them. This majority is larger, so the same lever would take about forty members, and the freshman class alone has 72.

Senate Democrats can and should adopt a similar set of rules. However, the House is the place to start because the powers of the speakership make rules like these easier to enforce.

Rules are no substitute for legislation, of course, which remains the real goal. But they give Democrats a way to lock these reforms in immediately while a broader bill gets drafted, one that can establish real legal penalties and extend binding ethics standards to the executive branch and the Supreme Court. If Democrats push anti-corruption legislation while their own members are still trading stocks and cashing corporate checks, opponents get an easy hypocrisy charge. Adopting the Compact up front draws an immediate contrast with Republicans who vote against anti-corruption reforms.



Is this unilateral disarmament?

The objection we hear most often is unilateral disarmament, the claim that Democrats who who restrict their fundraising will be outspent by Republicans and lose. There is no serious argument that a stock trading ban would do anything but help Democrats win elections. A ban arms Democrats with one of the most popular reforms in American politics and a contrast with every Republican who still trades.

That leaves the campaign finance reforms, which are where the charge is aimed. The evidence says spending in general elections matters only at the narrowest margins. Across 59 randomized experiments on 34,000 voters, real campaign ads moved vote choice by 0.7 percentage points, or about seven voters in a thousand. In The New Republic, we examined about 2,600 contested Democratic campaigns from 2012 through 2024. In swing districts, the biggest spenders did no better than other Democrats who spent less than half as much on consultants. We get that findings like these sound wrong, counterintuitive even. The effect of campaign spending in general elections has been tested repeatedly and rigorously and found to be small. The generous reading is that candidates and the party have mistaken a BB gun for a howitzer.

Most of the money raised through spam goes to the cost of raising it. Of every $100 raised by fundraising text or email, $65 pays for the fundraising itself. Remarkably little of the Super PAC advertising buys actually reach contests where it could plausibly matter. In this year’s House elections, only a small fraction of spending on campaign ads was directed at districts that ended up being close. Requiring efficiency standards and accountability on vendors and consultants for costs and performance would make the party’s resources more plentiful and deploy them more efficiently.

In the coming weeks the new caucus will adopt its rules, and the House will adopt its own when it convenes in January. The Clean House Compact is a plan for using those two votes to show voters the party is serious about cleaning up Washington, starting with themselves.