On Data and Democracy

On Data and Democracy

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Jennifer Williams's avatar
Jennifer Williams
3d

Wow. This story is amazing. Thank you for your hard work on the original story AND for your commitment to talk about what happened. I hope this gets a lot of attention and ultimately produces change in fundraising strategies.

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Matt Colbert's avatar
Matt Colbert
3d

If I know the New York Times, they are going to publish a shameless rewrite of this story in about three weeks under their own names without any credit to you...

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