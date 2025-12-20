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With Fear and Favor
Institutions don’t have courage. They have incentives.
Aug 17
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Adam Bonica
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Hook and Squeeze
How Democratic consultants, committees, and party leaders built a fundraising spam pipeline that funnels money from a captive pool of elderly donors…
Aug 16
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Adam Bonica
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June 2026
Elon Musk and The Rise of Cult Capitalism
Every billionaire is a policy failure. The first trillionaire is also a market failure.
Jun 19
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Adam Bonica
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January 2026
The Wall Looks Permanent Until It Falls
On the optimism of preparation in a time of democratic decay.
Jan 11
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Adam Bonica
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Tilting at Progress
Combining data analysis and a 400-year-old novel to make sense of Trump’s obsession with windmills.
Jan 2
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Adam Bonica
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On Data and Democracy 2025 Year-in-Review Visualized
Tracing the money, the ideological purges, the strategic debates, and the court battles: A visual deep-dive into the data of 2025 and charting an…
Jan 1
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Adam Bonica
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December 2025
How Regulation by Litigation Strangled American Abundance
Environmentalists aren't blocking housing. Wealthy homeowners are.
Dec 20, 2025
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Adam Bonica
90
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Money Doesn't Buy Elections. It Does Something Worse.
Campaign ads barely move the needle. The real influence is hiding in plain sight.
Dec 6, 2025
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Adam Bonica
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November 2025
The Compassion Trap: How the Shutdown Weaponized Democratic Values Against Democracy Itself
When Opposition Parties Stop Fighting Because the Cruelty Becomes Unbearable. And Why They Shouldn't.
Nov 11, 2025
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Adam Bonica
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Why America’s Government Shutdowns Exist and How to End Them
One Legal Memo Created The Shutdown Era. Another Can End It.
Nov 7, 2025
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Adam Bonica
52
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October 2025
The New York Times’ “Moderation Advantage” Is a Statistical Illusion
After accounting for money and incumbency the supposed electoral bonus for moderate candidates vanishes entirely.
Oct 24, 2025
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Adam Bonica
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The New York Times Argues “Moving to the Center Is the Way to Win.” But the Data Shows the Strategy Is Tapped Out.
Democrats already run moderates in nearly every swing district. It's not enough. A data-driven response to the case for centrism as a core electoral…
Oct 20, 2025
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Adam Bonica
142
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© 2026 Adam Bonica
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